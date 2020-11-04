Republicans unable to secure veto-proof majority in state legislature

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans' attempt to win a veto-proof majority in the Wisconsin State Legislature fell short, according to preliminary election results.

Republicans hoped to flip three seats in the Assembly and three in the Senate to win a veto-proof majority to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. If they gained all six seats, it would have allowed Republicans to have power over state budget decisions and redistricting.

A Senate seat Republicans targeted was the 32nd District, but as of Tuesday morning, preliminary results show Democrat Brad Pfaff (D-Onalasks) defeated Republican Dan Kapanke (R- La Crosse). In the 10th Senate District incumbent, Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset) who flipped the seat blue in 2018 conceded to her Republican challenger Rep. Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond).

However, Republicans are expected to still control both chamber's as Wisconsin heads into another year of divided government.

In the Assembly, Democrats appear to have picked up a seat with Democrat Sara Rodrigues leading incumbent Rep. Rob Hutton (R-Brookfield) with all precincts reporting.

In a battle for the 23rd Assembly District, Democrat Deb Andraca declared victory over incumbent Rep. Jim Ott (R-Mequon) with the latest returns show Andraca leading by 1,000 votes.

Note these results are all preliminary as some communities are still counting ballots. Several other legislative races projected to be competitive are still too close to call.