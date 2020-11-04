Residents displaced after overnight apartment fire in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A large fire broke out Tuesday evening in an apartment building in Madison.

City of Madison Fire Department responded to the 100 Block Ski Court at 10:42 p.m to control the fire.

The call came from a nearby neighbor who saw flames in the direction of the building, according to an incident report.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire climbing up the back corner of the two story apartment building from a second story balcony toward the attic.

According to the fire department, they started to put of the fire on the outside of the building. Then they worked on putting out the fire on the interior and attic.

Firefighters then went inside to search for residences and make sure they had all made it out safely.

Other crews supplied water in efforts to fight the fire and monitored the exterior to ensure no other areas were on fire. They extinguished it completely by 11:10 p.m states the fire department.

Investigators said had crews not uses the tactics they did, the fire would have spread within minutes taking off the roof.

No injuries from the fire were reported, but residents from two units have been displaced.

The Madison Fire Investigation Team is in the process of determining the cause of the fire. They estimated the damages at $100,000.