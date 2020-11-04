Schools adapt as pandemic alters delivery of mental health services

MADISON (WKOW) -- With many students still learning virtually, school administrators and staff are having to reevaluate the way they provide mental health support to students.

School psychologists often work closely with students and families to identify services and resources that can help children reach their full potential.

But the number of students reaching out for help is growing, particularly as they are cut off from the typical social interaction that happens in extracurricular activities and cafeterias.

Thursday on 27 News at 10, we take a look at how many students could be affected and what parents can do to support their children.