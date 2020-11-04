Sun Prairie police reopen south side area after’active investigation’

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police have wrapped up their efforts around Costco and Marcus Theater related to an "active investigation."

The public no longer needs to avoid the area.

Police did not provide any further details.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police are asking the public to avoid the area around Marcus Theater and Costco due to an "active investigation."

Officers made the request in a press release sent late Tuesday night.

"Please avoid the area in the vicinity of Hoepker Rd and Triumph Dr, including Costco and the Marcus Palace Theater," police wrote. "There is an active investigation underway in the area."

Officers promised to release more information after the situation concluded.