Waterloo volleyball returns to state

WATERLOO (WKOW) -- The seniors on the Waterloo volleyball team remember what it was like to sit in the stands and watch their squad bring home a state championship.

"These seniors were in sixth grade the first time we went to state," says head coach Christy Mosher. "And they have been dreaming of getting on that stage. They've been there a couple times, and they are hoping to have better results this time around."

The Pirates are back in the state tournament field for the second straight year. They fell in the semifinals a season ago. It was a painful learning experience.

"I think last year we learned that our nerves can't get the best of us," remarks senior Brooke Mosher. "We kind of just need to just play our game."

Waterloo enters the Division 3 semifinal as the second seed. The Pirates will face Fall Creek on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Wausau West High School. Waterloo will be making the school's fifth appearance at state. This year's senior hoping to bring home the third state title in school history.

"We've been playing since we were freshmen, working really hard," says senior Joslyn Wolff. "This is the year."