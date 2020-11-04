Xi promises Chinese development plans won’t hurt trade

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has tried to allay fears the ruling Communist Party’s latest development strategy might hamper trade, promising his country will open wider and become “the world’s market.” In a speech given by video link to an import fair in Shanghai, Xi said plans that call for Chinese industry to pursue self-reliance in technology and focus on domestic markets and suppliers will “benefit the people of all countries.” An economic blueprint announced last week for the next five years calls for companies that rely on foreign markets and technology sources to focus more on domestic consumers and suppliers.