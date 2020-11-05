14-year-old boys steal vehicle, lead police on high-speed chase

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two 14-year-old boys known by authorities are in trouble after an armed home burglary and a high-speed chase in Madison early Thursday morning.

The Madison Police Department said they were alerted of a break-in at a home on Woods End after the homeowner saw five intruders, one with a handgun, on his home security system.

He noticed the burglars had cut a screen and entered an unlocked window. The witness told police the burglars stole items and eventually drove off in his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police tracked down the vehicle with GPS and found two teens driving it in Monona just after 8 a.m.

Spikes were used to try to stop the vehicle, but it only flattened one of its tires and the Madison Police Department says the teen driver led officers on a chase, reaching 90 to 100 miles per hour.

The driver eventually crashed on Grandview Boulevard. Police say both 14-year-olds inside the Jeep ran, but officers and MPD K9 Bowie stopped them.

The boys were wearing court electronic monitoring ankle bracelets, according to police.

Police said they will be taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.