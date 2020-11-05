2 Colorado wolf opponents concede; ballot count continues

DENVER (AP) — Two groups opposing a Colorado ballot initiative to reintroduce the gray wolf into the state conceded the race Thursday, even though the race is too early to call because thousands of ballots are still uncounted. Coloradans Protecting Wildlife and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association issued statements saying it appeared that the initiative would succeed. Other opposition groups made no such declaration. Supporters say it’s the first time that voters, rather than government scientists, are deciding whether to reintroduce the wolf, which once ranged across most of the U.S. before being hunted to near-extinction.