America waits as vote count continues for Biden and Trump in presidential race

(AP) -- Democrat Joe Biden says he feels “very good” about the outcome of the presidential election while President Donald Trump pursues a strategy in court.

Trump’s campaign has filed several lawsuits, however courts in Michigan and Georgia have dismissed legal challenges. Trump's campaign also has threatened a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden's lead is less than 1 percent.

And as the nation awaits results from Nevada, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria says it could take until Saturday or Sunday before the state’s largest county finishes tallying mail-in ballots that have been returned.

Biden delivered brief remarks Thursday at a theater in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. He says, "It is the will of the voters — no one, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States of America.”

Biden says that “the process is working” and “we’ll know very soon” the outcome of the election. Biden and his top campaign officials have expressed confidence about the vote but have been careful to emphasize the need for every ballot to be counted.

The Associated Press has not called the presidential race yet because neither Biden nor Trump has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory. Several key states remain too early to call — Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.