American imprisoned in Russia complains of sleep deprivation

MOSCOW (AP) — The brother of an American convicted of espionage in Russia says his imprisoned sibling is suffering sleep deprivation at a prison colony where he is serving a 16-year sentence. David Whelan said Thursday that his brother, Paul, has complained about being woken up at approximately 2-hour intervals every night over the past few weeks. Whelan said the practice apparently began because someone in the Russian system deemed his brother a flight risk even though he doesn’t have connections in Russia. Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018. His lawyer said the former corporate security executive from Michigan was handed a flash drive that had classified information on it without his knowledge.