Anna Engelhart named vice president/general manager at WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) -- Anna Engelhart, station manager from WKOW TV in Madison, has been promoted to vice president and general manager, Quincy Media Inc. announced today.

Engelhart joined WKOW in 2005 and was involved in both local and corporate sales before being named WKOW’s business manager and station manager.

“As we look to the next generation of emerging leaders in our company, this promotion for Anna is a clear recognition of her talent, and a wonderful opportunity for Quincy Media,” said Regional VP Tom Allen.

A Wisconsin native, Engelhart has strong ties to the local community.

“I am honored to continue to work with the wonderful and talented team at WKOW. I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue to expand my role at the station and in our communities,” she said.

Quincy Media Inc. also promoted two others to the position of vice president/general manager for their respective stations. They include John Huff, station manager for KWWL/Cedar Rapids -Waterloo and Josh Morgan, station manager for WREX/Rockford.

All three, who are are involved in the company’s Future Leaders program, begin their new duties on Nov. 9.