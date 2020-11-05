Badgers men’s hockey slated to start season on Nov. 13

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's hockey team has been practicing and waiting for word when they would have a chance to play their first game. Now, they know the answer. The Big Ten released the first portion of the men's hockey schedule. Wisconsin will open the season Nov. 13 at Notre Dame.

The Badgers are scheduled to play 12 games between Nov. 13 and Dec. 9. Following a two-game series at Notre Dame, Wisconsin will return home for six games. They will host Michigan on Nov. 19-20 and then Penn State on Nov. 23-24. The homestand concludes with Arizona State on Nov. 28-29.

The Badgers will then hit the road for four games. They'll play at Ohio State on Dec. 3-4 and at Michigan State Dec. 8-9.