Baseball Digest picks Cronenworth, Lewis as rookies of year

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth and Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis have been chosen as rookies of the year by Baseball Digest. The magazine made the announcement Thursday. Cronenworth won the NL honor. He hit .285 and helped San Diego reach the playoffs. The 26-year-old who played all over the infield led NL rookies in runs and extra-base hits. Lewis earned the AL award. The center fielder hit 11 home runs, tied with White Sox outfielder Luis Robert for the most among all rookies. He batted .262 and topped big league rookies in runs and on-base percentage.