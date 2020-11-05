Court orders release of Russian mom convicted of taking kids

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered the immediate release of a Russian mother whose case garnered international attention after she was convicted of kidnapping for moving her children from the U.S. to Russia amid a divorce. Bogdana Alexandrovna Osipova was convicted in Kansas last year of one count of international parental kidnapping and two counts of attempting to extort money. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in August overturned the two extortion convictions and upheld the conviction for parental kidnapping. The appeals court on Wednesday ordered her release pending resentencing. She has already served the maximum three-year prison sentence allowed on the remaining count.