Dane County health officials warn of virus spread at workplaces

MADISON (WKOW) -- Amid surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Public Health Madison & Dane County advised employers and employees to take proper steps to avoid spreading the disease in workplaces.

The warning came in a press release from the health department sent Thursday afternoon.

"Many times work environments can be modified to be safer during the pandemic," said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. "Now is the time to reevaluate practices to make sure everyone is working in environments that are as safe as possible."

The agency reported at least 404 cases (14% of the total) associated with clusters or facility investigations over the last two weeks.

"We are very concerned with the number of employees who are being exposed to the virus at work, and want to support employers in taking measures to protect their employees," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "We all have to find creative ways to keep doing business while keeping ourselves and our community safe."

Public health reminded the public of the following requirements for businesses under the current county health order: