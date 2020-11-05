Dane County marks new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County reached a new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday.

Currently, 144 patients are being hospitalized for the virus in Dane County.

In a statement, County Executive Joe Parisi called the surge alarming and troubling.

“Covid's greatest test has come at a moment when we are all tired and frustrated, but it's imperative we rally. Now more than ever we have to come together and make choices that reduce not only the risk to us and our families but also to the nurses and doctors who are working around the clock to care for those who are sick. Our health care workers are going to wear down if this is their everyday experience for the next several months.

While challenging, we all need to make short term sacrifices. Employers - if you have employees who can work from home, please let them do so. Group gatherings need to stop in any setting for a few weeks. Let's ask ourselves one more time - what's the piece we can each do to ease the burden of this scourge on our neighbors and community?”