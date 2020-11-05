Election officials prepared for possible recount

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump has promised to request a recount in Wisconsin.

According to unofficial results, Joe Biden beat President Trump by less than one percent. The margin of victory between the top two presidential candidates is 20,470 votes, or 0.62 percent, which makes the race eligible for recount.

Because the margin is more than 0.25 percent, the losing candidate must prepay the estimated costs of the recount at the time of requesting it. This number was calculated by adding the unofficial totals posted by each county.

President Trump cannot request a recount until after the last county reports its certified results to the state. The deadline for certified results is November 17, but the last report will likely come in earlier. For presidential recounts, the losing candidate has just one day to file for a recount. The Wisconsin Legislature changed this deadline from three days to one day following the 2016 presidential recount.

“Because of statements from the president’s campaign and the tight deadlines, our staff is actively planning for a recount,” Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. “We will also be coordinating with Wisconsin’s 72 county clerks, who will have the primary responsibility for conducting the recounts.”

Wolfe says the commission is already looking at ways to prepare for a recount, while adjusting to the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

"What are those other categories that may be different from 2016 and now?" Wolfe said. "One that came to mind for me was things like renting larger spaces, the potential for things like livestreaming the recount, because there might be limitations on how many observers can safely be there."

Unofficially, Wisconsin’s voters cast 3,296,374 votes cast for president, the most ever in Wisconsin, smashing the record of 3,071,434 in 2012.