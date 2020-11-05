EU cuts 2021 economic outlook as virus spreads

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has cut its outlook for the rebound from the pandemic shutdowns. The executive authority for the European Union said that things won’t reach pre-virus levels until 2023. That’s the takeaway from the autumn economy forecast. Growth is now foreseen at 4.2% next year for the 19 EU member countries that use the euro. That reflects fears about new lockdowns as numbers of infections increase. The European economy saw a strong rebound in July, August and September so the commission raised its growth forecast for this year. But the numbers are shakier than usual because there’s so much uncertainty about the course of the pandemic.