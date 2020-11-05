EU sets rules for US, UK and others to join defense projects

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has agreed on a set of rules to allow outside countries like the United States or Britain to part in dozens of potentially lucrative defense projects. President Donald Trump had threatened to retaliate if U.S. companies were kept out. So far, 47 projects are afoot. They range from building command centers to developing drones and upgrading aircraft and tanks. Countries wanting to take part must share EU values and not contravene the bloc’s security interests. They should bring substantial added value to any project and not impose restrictions on how it operates. They must also have an information security agreement with the EU. Officials would not be drawn Thursday on which countries would be allowed to take part.