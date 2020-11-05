FACT CHECK: Number of registered voters in WI

Wisconsin (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is dispelling rumors circulating on Facebook about voter fraud.

A post claims more people cast ballots than were registered to vote in Wisconsin. However, that is not true.

The post used data from two years ago.

In total, just over 89 percent of Wisconsin’s 3.68 million registered voters cast a ballot in the November 2020 election.

According to election results, just under 3.3 million voters cast their ballots.