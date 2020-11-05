Feds, Connecticut city settle over rejection of mosque plans

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and federal prosecutors say they have reached an agreement with Meriden, Connecticut, to resolve allegations the city illegally rejected an application for a proposed mosque. Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham said Thursday that the settlement will allow members of the Omar Islamic Center to worship at a new location in the city. The Justice Department alleged the city Planning Commission’s denial of the mosque application violated a federal law on land use by religious groups. The city denied the allegations, but has agreed to amend its land use laws to comply with the federal act.