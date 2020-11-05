Green County Sheriff’s Office asking drivers to slow down after rash of speeding citations

MONROE (WKOW) -- Green County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to slow down. In the last month, deputies have written 86 citations for 20 or more over the speed limit. There have been four citations over 100 MPH with the hightest at 134 MPH.

The sheriff's office wants drivers to remember that anyone convicted of driving 25 or more over in a 55 MPH zone has their driving license suspended for 15 days and will need to pay a reinstatement fee.