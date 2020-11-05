In bellwether Sauk County, voters proud of evenly split status

BARABOO (WKOW) -- At the Broadway Diner Thursday, server Nevada Engevold could not escape political talks, or more precisely, political jokes.

"It's definitely been a weird time to have a state as a name," Engevold said with a chuckle.

While Engevold waited on customers, the country waited on results from Nevada as the presidential election remained undecided. Vice President Joe Biden had already claimed Wisconsin, including flipping Sauk County. Engevold said she had no doubt the outcome in her county would be closely contested.

"It was really divided," she said. "I don't think anyone knew which way it would go for our county, especially, but also it's cool to know I can Republicans at one table, Democrats at another and they can all have a good conversation."

Tight statewide races are nothing new in Wisconsin, and particularly, Sauk County. It has acted as a near bellwether, with voters choosing the winning candidate in five of the last six presidential and gubernatorial elections.

The only race in which Sauk County voters' choice did not win was Mary Burke in the 2014 gubernatorial election. In four of the six elections, the margin in Sauk County was fewer than 1,000 votes. Each race had a total between 21,000 and 35,000 total votes.

"I kinda like it. I like that it's split," said Baraboo resident, Kathy Conway. "We're not all the same. We're different people, different views, and I like that."

Sauk County is one of two Wisconsin counties Biden was able to win from Trump. Elsewhere in the state, Trump expanded his margin in 33 counties while Biden widened his edge in the state's two most populous counties, Milwaukee and Dane.

Engevold said she took pride in knowing that while other parts of the state might be leaning more liberal or conservative than ever before, she knew she had many liberal and conservative friends and neighbors.

"Both sides, they all seem to have that general consensus though, that it needs to be better," she said. "And we need to do good and protect our country."