Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone

4:28 am National news from the Associated Press

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities are raising the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano on densely populated Java island and ordering a halt to tourism and mining activities. The country’s geological agency raised Merapi’s alert level, which had been at the third-highest level since it began erupting last year, to the second-highest level after sensors picked up increasing activity. Merapi spewed ash and hot gas in a column as high as 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) into the sky in June, but no casualties were reported. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.

Associated Press

