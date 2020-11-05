Iraq ratifies new election law, paving way for early vote

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s president has ratified a new election law aimed at giving political independents a better chance of winning seats in parliament. The move paves the way for early elections to be held next year. The new law changes each of the country’s 18 provinces into several electoral districts and prevents parties from running on unified lists, which has in the past helped them easily sweep all the seats in a specific province. Drafting a new election law has been a key demand of the protesters who have over the past months taken to the streets calling for an end to corruption.