JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville firefighters are responding to a fire at a gas station on the city's south side.

Rock County dispatchers said that the fire was reported at 12:34 p.m.

Firefighters rushed to the Kwik Trip gas station at the corner of U.S. Highway 51 and Highway 11.

A woman who answered the phone at a nearby business reported a "big boom" that shook the building she was in.

This is a developing story.