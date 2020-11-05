Madison fire leaves 4 people without a home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four people are displaced from their homes after a fire in Madison Wednesday, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews were called to a multi-family home in the 200 block of Grand Canyon Drive at 1:45 p.m.

Firefighters found a fire on the exterior deck. They began extinguishing the flames and getting people out of the building. One person was found sleeping and was taken outside.

Two units were damaged in the fire and the four people who lived there were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them.

No injuries were reported.