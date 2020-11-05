Mazomanie restaurant closes indoor service because ‘customers won’t follow rules’ regarding COVID-19

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- A popular restaurant in Mazomanie has closed indoor service over concerns that customers are not following COVID-19 safety precautions.

Rookies Food & Spirits posted on Facebook that the closure is not due to any infections within the restaurant. The restaurant said some customers have not followed rules regarding masks and social distancing.

The restaurant said they are closing indoor service out of safety concerns for their staff and the rest of their customers.

Rookies plans to offer takeout and delivery service. They will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.