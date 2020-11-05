Mineral Point Unified School District moving all students to virtual learning

Mineral Point Unified School District moving all students to virtual learningUpdated
MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- The Mineral Point Unified School District plans to move all students to a virtual learning format starting Monday, Nov. 9.
In a Facebook post, the district cited an increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community and the potential for further spread within the district.
The earliest the district would return to its hybrid learning format is Monday, November 30th.
You can read the full message below.
Pointer families and staff should be receiving a communication from the district regarding a shift to all virtual learning beginning Monday, November 9.
The Mineral Point Unified School District, in conjunction with the Iowa County Health Department, has made the proactive decision to switch all students to virtual learning beginning Monday, November 9. Based on the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, community spread, and the potential of further spread in the school, the safest path forward is to temporarily close the Mineral Point Unified School District to contain existing cases and close contacts, and prevent further spread. To provide the time families and staff need to prepare for this transition, we will continue in-person learning with our hybrid model for the rest of the week and believe we can do so safely.
We plan to pivot to fully remote learning for Mineral Point students beginning Monday, November 9. The earliest we plan to return to our hybrid schedule would be on Monday, November 30. Please note the need to continue virtual learning past November 30 will be continually reassessed.
We will continue to keep you posted as we learn more. As always, thank you for your flexibility as we navigate these uncharted waters.