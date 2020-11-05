Near-record warmth continues, big changes next week

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures stay 15-20° above average for this time of year through the weekend.



SET UP

A sprawling area of high pressure to the south keeps us dry and warm. Winds turn clockwise around these weather systems keeping our flow from the southwest.

TODAY

Partly to mostly sunny skies with near-record warm conditions in the upper 60s and lighter winds.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and mild in the upper 40s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and near-record warm highs again around 70°.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the upper 60s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and warm with highs around 70°.



MONDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible with highs around 70°.



The main cold front arrives at night bringing more widespread rain chances.



TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and cooler with a high around 50° and scattered rain showers.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.