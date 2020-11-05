New solar project to make Dane County government energy 100% renewable

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- A new solar project in Dane County will make its government energy 100% renewable.

Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday the county is teaming up with Alliant Energy to develop about 140 acres of county-owned land in Cottage Grove into a solar field.

When it's finished, the county will produce more clean energy than the electricity it consumes at county-owned facilities.

"Developing solar energy creates jobs and creates local jobs and keeps more of our energy dollars local," said Parisi.

This is the county's largest solar project to date.

The new project is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an amount equivalent to the emissions produced by 3,800 vehicles or 20 million pounds of coal a year.