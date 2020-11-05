Party host facing possible pandemic sanctions UW football program assistant

MADISON (WKOW) - A party host who faces the possibility of thousands in fines for allegedly violating Dane County's public health order limiting gathering size is an assistant with the outbreak-stricken UW football program.



City documents show the UW-Madison student faces a complaint with four counts of creating a public health nuisance by failing to follow order requirements.



Documents state police responding to the student's North Henry Street apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 found thirty-five people in the apartment. Documents say the student and other party hosts told officers they were not expecting the party to grow so large. Authorities say the hosts of another party in the same apartment building also face city complaints after officers found ninety-one people in that apartment.



The host of the smaller party is listed as a student assistant to the UW football program.



The UW football team is not practicing and has cancelled two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak. UW Athletic Department officials said Tuesday there were 27 positive coronavirus cases among players, coaches and staff.

"To my knowledge, there were no football players in attendance at the gathering referenced in the...complaint," UW Athletic Department Director of Football Brand Communication Brian Lucas says. The student has yet to respond to several requests for comment from 27 News.



In addition to possible sanctions from the city of Madison, the party host may face other repercussions. "31 students so far have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards for activity from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1," says UW-Madison Spokesperson Meredith McGlone. "That includes nine students referred for emergency suspension."

One of the party host's neighbors says the building rules prohibit such parties. "In the lease, it said...no large gatherings, no parties," Logan Schwartz says.

Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen says the sanctioning of the hosts of as many as sixteen parties over the Halloween weekend is a part of a new, aggressive enforcement approach, given escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Dane County. "We've never been issuing any citations or prosecuting anyone," Paulsen says. "Now we are stepping it up because of how dire the situation is."