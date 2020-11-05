Platteville volleyball gets unexpected bid to state

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- After getting swept by Edgewood in the sectional championship, Platteville head coach Denise Berntgen said goodbye to this season's squad.

"Monday night, we met. All of the kids turned in their jerseys and put away everything in our closets. Then, yesterday, I was at work, and I got a phone call, and they said, 'You're back in the tournament'."

Edgewood withdrew from the WIAA Division 2 state tournament this week. So, Platteville has the chance to take their place. The Hillmen will face Lakeside Lutheran on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Kaukauna.

"We're going to go into this thankful that we get to play and that we get a second chance. Hopefully, we can have a better outcome this Saturday than we did last Saturday."

The Southwest Wisconsin Conference champions are making their fifth state appearance in school history. They are seeking their fourth state championship.