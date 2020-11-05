Presidential election exposes America’s ‘perilous’ divides

NEW YORK (AP) — Presidential elections are typically clarifying moments that convey the wishes of the American people to the next wave of elected officials. The only thing the 2020 contest seems to have clarified is the extent of the cavernous divisions that define the nation, no matter which candidate ultimately wins the White House. The next president will face the prospect of gridlock in a divided Congress, questions about the legitimacy of his victory and a fired-up electorate increasingly divided by race, education and geography. The divisions threaten to undermine the president’s ability to manage multiple crises, from the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout to a reckoning on racial injustices that many Americans are pressing for.