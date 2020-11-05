River Valley High School to shift to virtual learning

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Students at River Valley High School will switch to a virtual learning format for several days, after the school district was notified of confirmed coronavirus cases at the school.

In a Facebook post, the River Valley School District says the high school will learn virtually from Friday, Nov. 6 through Wednesday, Nov. 18. In-person learning would resume Nov. 19.

Read the full statement below:

Dear River Valley Families:

On Wednesday, November 4, the River Valley School District was notified by the Sauk County Health Department that individuals at River Valley High School tested positive for COVID-19. In coordination with Sauk County Public Health, River Valley High School will be moving to a virtual format for the dates of November 6 through November 18.

There will be no school for High School students on Thursday, November 5; virtual learning will begin on Friday, November 6, 2020 and continue through Wednesday, November 18. We plan to resume in-person learning on Thursday, November 19.

River Valley Early Learning Center, River Valley Elementary, and River Valley Middle School will continue with in-person learning tomorrow, Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Middle School and High School virtual parent-teacher conferences will continue as planned, tomorrow (Thursday, November 5) from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Students needing materials for their virtual learning experience can call the High School office to set up an appointment to have materials set out for them. These appointments can be made between 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm today (11/4) and from 7:30 am - 7:00 pm tomorrow (11/5). Please speak to your high school students to ensure they have the materials to begin virtual learning on Friday, November 6.

The district continues to closely monitor this situation and will notify families if any additional actions need to be taken in the near future. Parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact a school nurse and primary care provider.

Sincerely,

Mr. Loren Glasbrenner

District Administrator