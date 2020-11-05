Second state health officer set to leave post within six months

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed to 27 News on Thursday that Stephanie Smiley is stepping down as state health officer. She is leaving the position to pursue an opportunity outside of state government.

DHS Division of Public Health Deputy Administrator Chuck Warzecha will serve as interim administrator for the Division of Public Health, while DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will serve as interim State Health Officer.

DHS will now begin the search to fill the position.

Smiley is the second state health officer is the second to leave the Evers administration in six months. Back in early May, Jeanne Ayers was asked to resign.