Silver Alert issued for Oshkosh woman

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for help locating a missing Oshkosh woman.

Denise Nelson, 65, left her assisted living facility Wednesday and has not returned. She has dementia and does not have a phone or vehicle. She typically travels by bus, according to authorities.

Authorities say Nelson needs prescribed medication that she does not have with her. She has missed appointments she normally attends.

Nelson is described as 5'04" and 162 lbs. She has blue eyes and red, curly hair. She was last seen wearing a black fuzzy sweater, black boots, a black hat and a red fake leather jacket. She was a carrying a burgundy floral pattern suitcase.

You're asked to call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700 if you see her.