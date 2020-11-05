Vatican OKs probe of sex abuse coverup by Polish bishop

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Vatican has ordered an investigation into allegations that a now-retired archbishop in Poland was negligent in investigating reports of sex abuse of minors by priests in his Gdansk archdiocese. The Vatican Embassy in predominantly Roman Catholic Poland said the archbishop of Warsaw had been assigned to conduct the probe and that the preliminary investigation into Archbishop Slawoj Leszek Glodz has been completed. The embassy provided no details about the outcome in a statement issued this week. Pope Francis signaled he took the allegations seriously when he accepted Glodz’s resignation on the archbishop’s 75th birthday in August. Glodz, who had also served as the chief chaplain of Poland’s armed force, denies any negligence.