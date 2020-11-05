What to expect if flying during the holidays

(WKOW) -- The holiday season is usually one of the biggest times of the year for holiday travel, but flying may look a little different this year with the pandemic.

Even though the airline industry is still reeling from the pandemic, companies are hopeful more travelers will decide to fly to their holiday destinations.

"US airlines since the onset of this pandemic have absolutely prioritized the safety and health of all passengers and their crew members. They're leaning into science to make decisions," said Rebecca Spicer with Airlines for America.

The industry group hopes to tease travelers' minds, when it comes to safety.

In addition to rigorous cleaning of aircrafts, the organization says during check-in, passengers can expect to be asked simple health questions like, if they've been exposed to COVID-19.

Industry experts recommend you get to the airport early.

"You may think not as many people are travelling I can get to the airport at the last minute and I would caution you the other way. Go ahead and allow extra time," said Spicer.

Also plan ahead, especially when it comes to food.

"Not all vendors are open at all the airports, so you may want to grab a snack and an empty water bottle and you can fill up the water bottle on the other side of TSA," added Spicer.