Why the polls were wrong, again

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second straight presidential election, many polls were off.

Even though results are still being finalized, Wisconsin was called for Joe Biden. Since presidential polling began in this election Biden maintained a lead over President Donald Trump.

The latest Marquette University Law School Poll had Biden up by 5 percentage points, but the actual results showed a much tighter race.

"We included that it could be very high turnout election, which in fact it was, and in that scenario, we had Biden with a 4 point lead, so I would say the poll was only off by 3 or 4 points,” said Marquette University Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin.

The former vice president ended up winning by a razor-thin margin, fewer than 21 thousand votes. Franklin said they made some adjustments after 2016 when polls predicted Hillary Clinton would win Wisconsin.

Despite forecasting the right winner this year, Franklin believes they may have underestimated turnout for Trump.

"Strong Trump supporters that take their cues from him can be very hostel towards pollsters and it becomes very hard to reach them."

Republicans often criticize polling as a majority of state and national polls showed Trump losing by wide margins, The UW-Madison Election Research Center Poll had Biden up by 9 points.

Former Governor Scott Walker believes polls are missing the mark because Trump supporters don’t want to respond to polls.

"It was tough four years ago, I believe they made some changes and I think it just got tougher," said Walker.

When asked if people can have faith in polling again, Franklin said “faith should never be assumed and it should always be viewed skeptically.”

Pollsters also stress people need to pay attention to the margin of error in polls, which in some cases makes up the difference when comparing polls to election results.