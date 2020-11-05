WIAA unique post-season football format

MADISON (WKOW)- The high school football regular season finishes up tomorrow. They will not have a traditional state tournament. Instead, teams will have two extra weeks to play for a regional championship.

As of today, 213 teams will be participating in the post-season. That's down from 240 at the beginning of the week. These teams will be split up by division and then placed into four-team pods based on regions and records.

"When the board determined that the season was going to start September 7th, we lost three weeks of the season there, so by losing those three weeks of the season, we had to determine what the priority was," WIAA Deputy Director Wade Labecki said.

The priority was to get as close as possible to crowning conference champions which required seven weeks.

"By getting their seven games in, that took seven out of the nine weeks, which only left us with two, our normal state championship is five weeks long," Labecki said.

"I think football kind of got the short end of the stick this fall," Waterloo Athletic Director and Head Coach Dave Frisell said. "If they were able to make adjustments for other sports, I think it could have happened for football as well. Maybe just reduce the number of teams that made the playoffs."

Labecki said his goal was to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID by keeping the post-season games regional. The undefeated Marshall Head Coach Matt Kleinheinz is looking on the bright side.



"Normally where you would be playing for a state championship, you can still win your last game on that last Friday night of the year so any football at this point is a blessing," Kleinheinz said.

As for the spring season, they are given a seven-game regular season with no postseason format.

