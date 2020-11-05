Wisconsin National Guard assists in presidential election

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the third straight election, the Wisconsin National Guard assisted election officials at the polls.

More than 300 Wisconsin National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen served as poll workers for the November 3 election.

Governor Tony Evers had called on the Guard to assist at the polls due to a shortage of poll workers in the state stemming from concerns over COVID-19.

The Guard members, unarmed and dressed in civilian attire, were called to state active duty Nov. 1 and received general election volunteer training before serving at polling stations. All had concluded their missions and been released from their duties as poll workers by 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning following the election.

The Wisconsin National Guard provided support to 94 polling locations in 53 Wisconsin counties. In accordance with state elections laws, the National Guard members generally served as poll workers in the counties in which they reside.

The Wisconsin National Guard has played a role in Wisconsin’s last three elections. During the state’s general election April 7, more than 2,400 Wisconsin Guard members mobilized in the same role and supported 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. During the May 11 special election in the state’s 7th Congressional District, another 160 served as poll workers, and during the August 12 state primary, nearly 700 Guard members fulfilled the same role.