All NFL games on for Week 9 as teams deal with COVID-19

All NFL games are on for this weekend while teams deal with COVID-19 issues. Depending on their situations, teams were either steering clear of or returning to their facilities Friday, one day after the Packers beat the 49ers even though both clubs were missing key players due to coronavirus infections or exposure. Cincinnati, Green Bay, Atlanta and Miami all revealed positive tests. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden have been fined a total of $650,000 and the organization was stripped of a draft pick for violating COVID-19 protocols.