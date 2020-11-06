Another record warm day on the way

MADISON (WKOW) - The unusually warm November weather continues.

SET UP

A high pressure system to the south keeps our weather pattern warm.

Winds turn clockwise around these types of systems allowing our flow to come from the southwest.

TODAY

After a record warm Thursday, it looks like we'll tie the record for today's date as well.



The old record for today was set back more than a hundred years ago!



Temperatures are on the rise with low 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and mild in the low 50s.



SATURDAY

A breeze will begin to pick up with mostly sunny skies continuing. Temps warm to the low 70s again.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and breezy with temps in the upper 60s.



MONDAY

A pattern change is expected next week. We're still mild with a high around 70°, but a few showers will develop.



A higher chance for rain arrives at night.



TUESDAY

More scattered shower activity expected under mostly cloudy skies. Rain wraps up in the evening. We'll pick up 0.75" to 1.75" of rain.

Temps become cooler only in the 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Even chillier with temps at or slightly below average in the mid 40s, but sunnier skies return.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny and cool in the mid to upper 40s.