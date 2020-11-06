Apart but together: tips for a cozier Zoom Thanksgiving

We all know Thanksgiving is going to look different this year. Many of us will be celebrating with loved ones on Zoom rather than in person. So how can you feel more connected while eating apart? Associated Press food writer Katie Workman suggests coordinating the menu and using some of the same family-favorite recipes. Consider ordering food for loved ones who don’t cook. She suggests having matching Zoom backgrounds, playlists — even table items like cheese boards. You can play games over Zoom and talk together about what you’re thankful for. Don’t hesitate to put your laptop or device at the head of the table for the best view of everyone.