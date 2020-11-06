Assembly Speaker calls for review of election

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos today directed an assembly committee to review statewide election.

In a news release, Vos said Wisconsin’s election system is one of the best in the country.

"However, we can always look for ways to improve it even more. I hope the committee investigates the inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots, as well as the removal of voters from the rolls who no longer live here." Vos said.

No evidence of major fraud or irregularities has been reported to state election officials. In his release, Vos made claims about concerns over mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud. However election officials say they have confirmed that all legal votes are being accurately counted.

The Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator, Meagan Wolfe has said "I understand that your right to vote is sacred and there's a very robust system that protects your vote and makes sure that only valid ballots can be counted."