(WKOW/ABC) -- Joe Biden has overtaken Donald Trump's lead in Georgia early Friday morning, according to ABC News.

As of 3:50 a.m. CT, Biden has 2,449,371 votes while Trump has 2,448,454.

ABC News said it's unclear how many ballots are left to be counted in the Deep South state, where 16 Electoral College votes are up for grabs.

Voters in Georgia haven't swung for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.