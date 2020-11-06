UPDATE: Authorities provide picture of “armed and dangerous” suspect after 2 officers were shot in Waukesha County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities have provided a picture of the suspect who allegedly shot two officers in Waukesha County overnight.

They say he is Nathaniel Benton and he is wanted in North Dakota.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

BREAKING: This is the alleged shooter in Delafield. The chief of police says his name is Nathaniel Benton and he was wanted out of North Dakota.



He is considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/JsyMiqYq40 — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) November 6, 2020

DELAFIELD (WKOW) -- Two officers were shot in Waukesha County overnight and the suspect has not been found, according to police.

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, said authorities confirmed the information early this morning.

CONFIRMED: 2 officers shot in Waukesha County, suspect still on the run. — Sheldon Dutes (@SheldonDutes) November 6, 2020

We're told both officers, one from Delafield and the other from Hartland, have non life-threatening injuries.

They were reportedly responding to what they thought was a hit-and-run.

BREAKING: A suspect shot and injured two officers — one from Delafield & one from Hartland.



The officers were responding to what they thought was a hit & run when the shots were exchanged.



Suspect on the run. Large police presence here right now. — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) November 6, 2020

As the investigation unfolds, lanes are closed on I-94 westbound beyond WIS 83 in Delafield.