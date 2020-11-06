Cardboard canvas: artist displays work at Caracas bus stops

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The billboard spaces of vandalized bus stops in Venezuela’s capital have become an open-air gallery for an artist seeking to give some joy to people who have endured years of tumult and hardship. Painter Susan Applewhite uses recycled cardboard as her canvas and hangs images of flora and fauna at Caracas bus stops, which have been falling apart because there are no municipal funds for their upkeep and no potential advertisers to promote their products on the billboards. Applewhite says “pleasing people” and “giving a touch of beauty” is the main motivation of the project in a country in economic and political decline for many years.