Couple ties the knot after weeks in the hospital with COVID

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Eight weeks after being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, 63-year-old Henry Bell and his longtime fiancee decided the time was right for a wedding. So they tied the knot Thursday before his anticipated release from Orange Park Medical Center’s rehab facility. Bell and 48-year-old Antionette Brown said their vows in the parking lot. Brown’s uncle performed the ceremony. Bell was admitted to the hospital Sept. 13 and immediately put on a ventilator. He spent weeks in intensive care before entering the hospital’s rehab center. Brown says they got married at the hospital because they’d grown so close to the staff.